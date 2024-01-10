ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Ziro fish farmers trained on scientific fish farming technology

50 farmers participated at the programme.

Arunachal: Ziro fish farmers trained on scientific fish farming technology

ZIRO-   A one-day training programme on Integrated Fish Farming Technologies was organized by ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture, Rahara, Kolkata in collaboration with Department of Fisheries at Hari community hall here today.

50 farmers participated at the programme attended by Dr.S. Adhikari, Principal Scientist, ICAR-CIFA, Rahara, Kolkata, Dr. H. Tama, DVO, Hibu Dante, DHO, Tasso Butung, DAO, Mihin Tapin, Farm Manager, RHAFSF, Tarin, and DFDO L. Lasa along with other officers from Ziro.

The objective of the training programme was to create awareness among the fish farmers of the District on recent advancements made in Integrated Fish Farming Technologies for increased production and productivity of fish and fish seeds. The resource persons highlighted the incidences of recurring low productivity and offered expert tips to overcome them.

The importance and integration of fisheries, livestock, horticulture and agriculture farming was also briefed and highlighted during the programme to alleviate poverty and enhance the socio-economic condition of fish farmers.

The participants expressed happiness for organizing the program at Ziro while the organizers extended gratefulness to Dr. P.K Sahoo, Director, ICAR-CIFA for facilitating the training programme.

