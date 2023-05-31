Arunachal: Ziro DTFI meet moots strengthening of immunization

ZIRO- A meeting of the District Task Force for Immunization (DTFI) was convened at Golden Jubilee Hall of District Secretariat here today.

Among other decisions, the DTFI fixed the rectification and finalization of routine immunization (RI) plan for 2023-24 to Medical Superintendent and in-charge Medical Officers, reorientation on RI micro plan preparation to be imparted to ANMs and ASHAs by Medical Superintendent and in-charge Medical Officers, PD DRDA /DPDO to instruct all the PRI members for providing necessary cooperation and dissemination of various schemes and programmes at the grassroots level during Gram Sabha meetings.

Arunachal: Lower Subansiri celebrates International Year of Millets

The meeting also fixed for a proper and effective Information, Education and Communication for mass awareness at community level on the importance of immunization and institutional delivery to be disseminated by the ASHAs, Anganwadi workers and PRI members.

Medical Superintendent and in-charge Medical Officers to monitor the same. Proper and updated register containing the list of the immunization beneficiaries to be maintained by ASHAs and Medical Superintendent and in-charge Medical Officers to monitor the same.

Arunachal: Lipi Gamlin of RKMS Aalo attends ISRO’s YUVIKA

The Medical Superintendent and in-charge Medical Officers were also asked to bring all the relevant documents during the next meeting for documentation of the same.

The DTFI meeting was chaired by Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime and attended among others by DMO Dr. Tage Kanno, DRCHO Dr. S. Rigia, EAC (Dev) Tage Tatung, PD DRDA Neelam Teji, DD,ICDS Dani Yami, DDSE Tabia Chobin, SDPO Ojin Lego, Medical Superintendent Gyati Takka General Hospital Dr. Koj Jarbo, DANO, Medical Officer in-charges of CHCs and PHCs, DPM, DDM, VCCM, DVCCH and other DPMSU staffs.