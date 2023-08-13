Arunachal: Ziro civil society declares to fight drug menace tooth and nail

ZIRO- The civil society of Ziro under Lower Subansiri District has resolved to eradicate the drug menace from the valley and take necessary steps to ameliorate the same.

During a joint consultative meeting organized by Tanii Supung Dukung, the Apatani apex body and the District Administration at Golden Jubilee conference hall of District Secretariat yesterday, participants expressed serious concern on the mushrooming drug abuse among the youth and the dubious inflammatory role of drug peddlers in kindling the scourge.

Among the several resolutions adopted to mitigate the menace from the valley, the house requested the state Govt. to properly and effectively implement the Chief Minister’s Nasha Mukt Yojana to help and rehabilitate the young drug abusers from the scourge. A rehabilitation center with proper facilities including professional counselor, spacious playground and vocational training facilities to impart skills in carpentry, plumbing, wielding, tailoring etc. was also requested to be set up at Ziro to cater to the needs of inmates from the Districts of Lower Subansiri, Kamle, Kra Dadi and Kurung Kumey.

Expressing serious concern on the low rate of conviction of drug related cases, the meeting urged the Superintendent of Police Ziro to take more pro-active measures against the drug abusers and peddlers. The SP on his part informed that out of 37 drug related cases registered in the past few years, 97 arrests were made of which 60 were outsiders and 37 locals.

For a comprehensive approach to contain the menace at the valley, a committee will be constituted in each village and bazaar committee at urban area to monitor and fight drug related activities within their jurisdictions. Along with penal actions, stringent social action including ‘social sanctions’ would be imposed to peddlers.

The Apatani Youth Association (AYA) would organize village level awareness programmes in collaboration with the apex body and federal youth organization of each village next month. A tenant verification report will also be implemented in ‘mission mode’ by District Administration and police in the villages and towns to zero down the peddlers. The inner line passes of outside migrant labourers and businessmen would also be verified strictly.

The house appealed all religious leaders of Churches, Masjid, Mandirs,Nam Ghars and Meder Nello to make Ziro a drug free society.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Tanii Supun Dukung, Apatani Women Association, Ziro, Apatani Youth Association, Apatani Student Union, Supung Bulyang Council, Apatani Gaon Bura Buri Association, Apatani Dani Pillo Meder Nello Council, Hapoli and Old Ziro Market committees, village welfare committees of Hong,Hari,Bulla,Dutta,Mudang Tage, Bamin Michi, Tajang and Hija, Namghar, Masjid, Mandir and Church committee members.

The meeting was chaired by Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime who appealed one and all to cooperate and coordinate in eradicating the menace from the District. (DIPRO).