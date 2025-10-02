Arunachal: Ziro Celebrates Gandhi Jayanti & Swachh Bharat Diwas with Prabhat Pheries, Awards, and Cleanliness Drive

ZIRO- The 156th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi was celebrated with enthusiasm and reverence at the District Secretariat Complex, Ziro, where the day was also observed as Swachh Bharat Diwas under the nationwide Swachhata Hi Sewa 2025 campaign.

The programme began in the early morning with Prabhat Pheries by school students, culminating at the Secretariat campus where officials, teachers, students, Safai Mitras, and the public paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation.

Deputy Commissioner of Lower Subansiri, Mrs Oli Perme, graced the occasion as Chief Guest and led the garlanding of Gandhi’s statue. She was joined by EE UD & Housing Tai Sangkio, Heads of Departments, and other dignitaries.

In her address, the DC urged people to imbibe the spirit of Swachhata in daily life, reminding that cleanliness must begin at home and extend to communities. She also called upon citizens to uphold Gandhiji’s timeless ideals of truth, simplicity, and non-violence.

The programme featured the distribution of prizes to winners of Essay Writing and Painting Competitions held during the Swachhata campaign. The Best Safai Mitras Award was presented to Niranjan Sutradhar for his exemplary dedication to maintaining cleanliness.

To reinforce the message of green living, a plantation drive and mass cleanliness campaign were also conducted in and around the Secretariat Complex.

TDO-cum-DIPRO in-charge, Tai Arun, reminded the gathering of Gandhiji’s immortal words—“Be the change you want to see in the world”—calling upon all to embody his teachings in everyday life.

The event concluded with the distribution of sweets, spreading harmony, unity, and collective responsibility towards a cleaner and just society.