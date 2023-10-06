Arunachal: Ziro Butterfly Meet launched

ZIRO- The 10th edition of Ziro Butterfly Meet (ZBM) was officially launched at the old DC conference hall here yesterday.

The inaugural function was graced by ZBM patron Tage Taki, Minister Agriculture and Allied and chief guest Bamin Nime, Deputy Commissioner Lower Subansiri District.

DC Bamin Nime underscored the critical role of butterflies as environmental indicators, highlighting they thrive in clean environments. He stressed the importance of protecting the environment to conserve biodiversity, acknowledging the heritage of the Apatani people of Ziro, who have long been stewards of their natural resources.

As a symbol of commitment to a cleaner environment, the DC distributed paper bags to promote a garbage-free environment and to uphold the dignity of labor. This gesture encapsulates the ethos of ZBM, which places a strong emphasis on sustainable practices and environmental conservation in Ziro.

The ZBM has attracted a diverse array of participants including enthusiastic young attendees eager to partake in the two-day camp nestled in the scenic Pange Valley. Accompanying them are expert scientists specializing in the study of butterflies and birds, as well as prominent NGO’s such as the Apatani Youth Association and Apatani Women Association of Ziro. Additionally, the Gaon Bura-Gaon Buri Association has also lent their support to event. ZBM has been an annual tradition since its inception in 2014, organized by Ngunu Ziro in collaboration with the Forest Department.

ZBM holds a special place in the region, as it was the pioneering butterfly meet in Arunachal Pradesh, serving as an inspiration for similar events in Pasighat and Namdapha. The core objective of this event is to inspire and educate local youth about the rich biodiversity and the importance of conservation. Notably, ZBM places a strong emphasis on sustainability, with cloth banners replacing traditional plastic ones, and a commitment to avoid single-use plastic water bottles throughout the event.

The event also featured an informative presentation about Tale Valley, established as a Wildlife Sanctuary in 1995 by converting a Reserve Forest. Encompassing 337 square kilometers and spanning altitudes from 1700 to 2700 meters, Tale Valley boasts a diverse flora and fauna. It is often referred as the “Floral Paradise” due to its abundant presence of over 100 medicinal plant species, 200 fern species, and 100 orchids and rhododendrons. Its fauna includes 409 different species of birds and various animals like the clouded leopard, black bear, and elephants.

During the meet, attendees were treated to a presentation on Ngunu Ziro and its impactful journey. The NGO has been actively involved in sustainable development and environmental conservation, implementing various initiatives aimed at preserving the region’s ecology.

The historical significance of ZBM was also highlighted during the event, with participants recounting the discovery of the ‘Kaser-i-Hind’ butterfly during the very first meet in 2014. This discovery marked the first-ever photograph of this butterfly species. Subsequently, the team succeeded in identifying a new butterfly species called the ‘Apatani Glory’.

ZBM’s mission is to continue engaging youth in building local resources for ongoing conservation efforts. Expert scientists also delivered valuable talks during the meet, focusing on butterfly and environmental conservation.