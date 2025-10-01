Arunachal: Ziro Butterfly Meet 2025 to Begin on October 5; Theme Jacket and T-Shirts Unveiled at Ziro

ZIRO– To mark the beginning of National Wildlife Week, the theme jacket and T-shirts of the upcoming Ziro Butterfly Meet (ZBM) 2025 were unveiled today by Dr. Tage Kanno, Adviser of NgunuZiro, in the presence of Mr. Tilling Taker, Divisional Forest Officer, Hapoli Forest Division.

The Ziro Butterfly Meet, first launched in 2013 by NgunuZiro, has grown into one of Northeast India’s most celebrated community-driven conservation events. The 2025 edition will officially begin on October 5, 2025, featuring over 40 participants from across India, alongside butterfly enthusiasts, students, and community organizations from Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read- Four Injured, Vehicles Torched in Kamle Clash; Dam-Affected Forum Calls for Calm

Highlights of ZBM 2025:

Expert Participation: Specialists including a Pteridologist, Orchidologist, Lepidopterist, Ornithologist, and Ecologist will serve as resource persons.

Activities: Butterfly Walk, Moth Watching, Bird Watching, Botanization, Nature Guide Workshop, Conservation Talks, and Nature/Wildlife Film screenings.

Also Read- Back-to-Back Maternal Deaths in Arunachal Spark Allegations of Medical Negligence

Venues: The inaugural session will take place at Ziro Butterfly Park, Siikhe Lake, followed by field studies at Pange Camp, Tale Wildlife Sanctuary.

Book Release: The second edition of “Butterflies of Ziro” will be released during the event.

Also Read- ICAR Basar Concludes 3-Day Training on Sustainable Poultry Practices for Tribal Farmers

The Ziro Butterfly Meet first gained global recognition in 2013 when the rare Kaiser-i-Hind butterfly was photographed live for the first time at Ziro. Since then, the Meet has become a platform for researchers, conservationists, and nature lovers, raising awareness on butterfly diversity and habitat protection in Arunachal Pradesh.

Dr. Tage Kanno emphasized that the Meet is not only about butterflies but also about “fostering a culture of conservation and building a bridge between communities, researchers, and nature.”