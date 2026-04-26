Arunachal: Ziro Bird Walk Inspires Future Conservationists

ZIRO— The 32nd edition of the Ziro Bird Walk was held at Siikhe Lake on Sunday, bringing together students from Kids Quest School for an educational engagement centred on birdwatching and environmental awareness.

The event, organised by the Arunachal Pradesh Birding Club in collaboration with the Ziro Bird Walk, aimed to introduce young participants to the ecological significance of wetlands and the biodiversity they support.

Guided by wildlife filmmaker Millo Tako, students observed a range of bird species at the lake, including Mallards and the less commonly sighted Cinnamon Bittern. The session focused not only on species identification but also on explaining ecological interdependence, often described as the “web of life,” within wetland ecosystems.

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The initiative draws from an earlier proposal by H.P. Vivek, which envisioned fostering a sustained connection between young residents and the region’s biodiversity. Ziro valley is known to host over 40 migratory bird species during the winter months, making such programmes relevant for long-term conservation awareness.

In addition to the field session, participants were provided with a local English–Apatani pocket guidebook to aid continued learning. Organisers also discussed future community-oriented conservation ideas, including the possibility of developing a butterfly park.

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The event reflected an ongoing effort to integrate environmental education with experiential learning, encouraging students to engage with their surroundings beyond classroom settings. Organisers indicated that such initiatives are intended to build awareness and responsibility among younger generations towards the preservation of local ecosystems.