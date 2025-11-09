Arunachal: Ziro Bird Walk Engages Students in Conservation

ZIRO VALLEY- Students of Woodland School, Ziro, joined members of the Ziro Bird Walk on Sunday to celebrate Young Birders’ Month (YBM), participating in day-long activities aimed at promoting bird conservation and nurturing environmental awareness among youth.

More than 20 students took part in the event, accompanied by Mrs Khoda Yakang Millo, District Tourism Officer, who joined the walk along the scenic stretches of Pare Ami, Byonii, and Manipolyang.

The team collectively identified and recorded over 20 bird species, offering participants a hands-on introduction to the region’s avifauna. The walk was flagged off by Ram Biswakarma, Principal of Woodland School.

The Ziro Bird Walk, a community-driven initiative, regularly encourages participation from residents of all ages, with a focus on discouraging bird hunting and raising public awareness about the district’s biodiversity. Members described the event as an opportunity to expose young students to the ecological richness of the valley and inspire long-term conservation attitudes.

According to Koj Mama, Honorary Wildlife Warden of Lower Subansiri, the idea of involving students in the monthly bird walks began under the tenure of former Deputy Commissioner Vivek H.P., who stressed the value of integrating schoolchildren into conservation efforts.

He noted that Ziro’s wetlands and landscapes have previously recorded more than 40 migratory waterbird species, underscoring the need for local protection efforts.

As part of Young Birders’ Month, Bamin Chada, member of the Arunachal Pradesh Birding Club, delivered a presentation on the importance of birds as indicators of environmental health, followed by a “Web of Life” demonstration by Millo Tako, illustrating ecological interdependence.

Organisers said the celebration reinforced the objective of instilling conservation values in the next generation. The event concluded with a call to strengthen initiatives that encourage young learners to appreciate and protect the natural heritage of Ziro Valley.