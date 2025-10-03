Arunachal

Arunachal: Ziro Bikers Surrender Modified Silencers to Promote Safe & Peaceful Roads

Speaking on the occasion, SP Keni Bagra praised ZRE’s efforts and urged riders to “ride with peace and not with noise.”

Last Updated: 03/10/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: Ziro Bikers Surrender Modified Silencers to Promote Safe & Peaceful Roads

ZIRO-  The Modified Silencers Surrender Initiative, organised by the Ziro Royal Enfielders (ZRE) in collaboration with the District Administration, Lower Subansiri, was held today at the District Secretariat Complex, Hapoli.

The programme was attended by SP Keni Bagra, SDO Smti Rani Perme, AC Radhe Tatung, HoDs, police personnel, members of ZRE, and the public.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

Highlighting the purpose of the initiative, ZRE Chief Nending Ommo said the campaign was aimed at curbing noise pollution and promoting responsible riding.

Also Read- Tawang Hosts First Monpa Youth Conference, Calls for Preservation of Traditions

Speaking on the occasion, SP Keni Bagra praised ZRE’s efforts and urged riders to “ride with peace and not with noise.” He also called for collaboration with the police for traffic awareness programmes. The SP administered a pledge of responsible riding to all ZRE members, emphasizing road discipline and awareness.

In a symbolic act, surrendered modified silencers were destroyed with an excavator in front of the gathering, sending a strong message against reckless modifications.

Also Read- NCC Cadets Lead Gandhi Jayanti Cleanliness Drive Across Arunachal Pradesh

The event also coincided with the 9th Foundation Day of Ziro Royal Enfielders, showcasing the club’s commitment to community service and road safety.

Officials present included DMO Dr. Millo Kunya, TDO-cum-DIPRO in-charge Tai Arun, and OC Traffic Hano Lailang.

The initiative has been hailed as a step forward in reducing noise pollution and strengthening safe riding culture in Lower Subansiri.

Tags
Last Updated: 03/10/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Swachh Bharat Fortnight Culminates in Tawang with Call for Plastic-Free, Cleaner Future

Arunachal: Swachh Bharat Fortnight Culminates in Tawang with Call for Plastic-Free, Cleaner Future

Arunachal: Ziro Celebrates Gandhi Jayanti & Swachh Bharat Diwas with Prabhat Pheries, Awards, and Cleanliness Drive

Arunachal: Ziro Celebrates Gandhi Jayanti & Swachh Bharat Diwas with Prabhat Pheries, Awards, and Cleanliness Drive

Swachh Bharat Diwas: Governor Parnaik Urges Citizens to Transform Cleanliness into a Habit, Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Swachh Bharat Diwas: Governor Parnaik Urges Citizens to Transform Cleanliness into a Habit, Pays Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

Arunachal: Public Raises Alarm Over Dilapidated Kemi/7 Mile & Raneghat Bridges, Seeks Urgent Renovation

Arunachal: Public Raises Alarm Over Dilapidated Kemi/7 Mile & Raneghat Bridges, Seeks Urgent Renovation

Itanagar Traffic Wardens Defer Dharna, Resume Duty from Tomorrow After Govt Assurance

Itanagar Traffic Wardens Defer Dharna, Resume Duty from Tomorrow After Govt Assurance

Arunachal: Ziro Butterfly Meet 2025 to Begin on October 5; Theme Jacket and T-Shirts Unveiled at Ziro

Arunachal: Ziro Butterfly Meet 2025 to Begin on October 5; Theme Jacket and T-Shirts Unveiled at Ziro

Arunachal: Four Injured, Vehicles Torched in Kamle Clash; Dam-Affected Forum Calls for Calm

Arunachal: Four Injured, Vehicles Torched in Kamle Clash; Dam-Affected Forum Calls for Calm

Back-to-Back Maternal Deaths in Arunachal Spark Allegations of Medical Negligence

Back-to-Back Maternal Deaths in Arunachal Spark Allegations of Medical Negligence

Arunachal: Three UTA Cadres, Including Woman, Surrender in Itanagar, Bolstering Arunachal’s Peace Efforts

Arunachal: Three UTA Cadres, Including Woman, Surrender in Itanagar, Bolstering Arunachal’s Peace Efforts

Arunachal: Itanagar Traffic Wardens Indefinite Sit-In Protest continue, Demand Absorption into Home Guard Cadre

Arunachal: Itanagar Traffic Wardens Indefinite Sit-In Protest continue, Demand Absorption into Home Guard Cadre

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button