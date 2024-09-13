Arunachal: Ziro badminton championship kicked off

ZIRO- The 2nd edition of Ziro Badminton Championship was kicked off today at the Hapoli Indoor Badminton Club by chief guest and Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner-cum-chief patron Lower Subansiri Badminton Association (LSBA) Vivek H.P here today.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC advocated the young participants to maintain a fine balance between academics and sports for a healthy life. ‘A healthy body is essential to develop a healthy mind. Hence, young children need to pick up any sport to remain physically fit and badminton is one of the best sport to maintain fitness’, the DC remarked.

Saying sportsmanship spirit gained through the habit of winning and losing helps in balancing the ups and downs of life, the DC said losers should learn from the winners and make more efforts to come out winners in the next edition of the game.

Acknowledging large gathering of parents at the event, the DC lauded the efforts of the parents in engaging their children to take up badminton from an early age. ‘I must admire and appreciate the enthusiasm and cooperation of the parents in letting their children pick up badminton racquet from such tender ages which is actually good for them in the long run’, the DC said.

Describing badminton as a game of discipline and dedication, guest of honour and Lower Subansiri SP Keni Bagra urged the parents to continue encouraging their children to play badminton either they win or lose in the championship. ‘Sport like badminton which is normally played during the evening hours will keep away the children from other harmful indulgences like drugs and alcohol’, the SP remarked.

Former president and legal advisor of ZBA advocate Khoda Yubey narrated a brief summary of ZBA and the activities undertaken by the association till date. He informed team Lower Subansiri had performed very well at the recently concluded Dorjee Khandu State Level Badminton Championship held at Namsai winning many medals.

Organizing chairman Dani Kiibyo and ZBA president Kago Gambo also spoke on the occasion.

70 badminton players including boys and girls starting from under-13 age to super veteran 45 years and above from Lower Subansiri, Keyi Panyor and Papum Pare districts are participating at the three-day tourney. A total of 110 matches would be played at the three synthetic courts at the Hapoli Badminton Indoor Club.

The final matches and the prize distribution ceremony on 14th Sept. would be graced by 15-Sagalee MLA and honorary president of Arunachal State Badminton Association Er.Ratu Techi as chief guest and local MLA Er.Hage Appa as guest of honour.