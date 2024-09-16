Arunachal: Ziro Badminton Championship ends on high note

ZIRO- Ziro has the potential to be a hub of badminton with the required and matching badminton infrastructures, good road connectivity from the state capital, availability of hotels and accommodations and favorable climatic condition suitable for badminton, said Sagalee MLA-cum-Arunachal State Badminton Association (ASBA) honorary president Ratu Techi at the Hapoli Indoor Badminton Club here yesterday.

While witnessing the final matches and later distributing the prizes at the 2nd edition of Ziro Badminton Championship as the chief guest, the ASBA honorary president said badminton has become professional and lucrative sport these days. The future is bright for talented and hardworking badminton players, said the Sagalee MLA, while adding it is his dream to see badminton players from Ziro at the State, National and Olympic games.

While assuring to look into the memorandum of Ziro Badminton Association (ZBA) submitted to him which included financial and logistic support to conduct the future ZBA badminton tournaments, affiliation of Ziro Badminton Association with Lower Subansiri Badminton Association and Arunachal Badminton Association, and recognition of Ziro Badminton Championship as a District-level tournament, the ASBA honorary president urged the Lower Subansiri Badminton Association to strengthen the Arunachal Badminton Association with its active cooperation and collaboration.

Guest of honour and Ziro-Hapoli MLA Hage Appa expressed gratitude to the ASBA honorary president for coming all the way to Ziro to boost up the morale of Ziro badminton players.

While saying that badminton was one of the best sporting event to maintain physical fitness, MLA Appa said the Ziro Badminton Championship was an excellent platform to identify the talents of young shuttlers from early age of six years and above and hone their skills under professional guidance to prepare them to participate at future state, national and international tournaments.

Special invitee and Tanw Supung Dukung president H.K Shalla said our tribal players can also train and win Olympic medals like the players of China, Korea and Japan. We share same characteristics and traits with south Asian countries and our players can also win Olympic medals provided they train with discipline, dedication and hard work, said the TSD president.

Winner of super-veteran men’s double category and one of the oldest participants Gyati Kacho said badminton was one of the best sporting events to keep oneself fit. I have been playing badminton since 1990 which keeps me physically fit. Also, Ziro has good quality indoor badminton courts in all the villages. Hence, I appeal the youngsters to avail the facility and play badminton in the evening hours instead of indulging in drugs and alcohol, he appealed.

ZBA president Kago Gambo, secretary Dani Kiibyo, organizing chairman Takhe Pugang also spoke on the occasion and thanked the sponsors, participants and the parents of the shuttlers for successful conduct of the tournament. Chief refree Koj Tajang informed that 114 matches were played in the 3-day tourney.

