Arunachal

Arunachal: Yuva Samanvay 2024 Conclave Addresses Youth Employment and Queer Inclusivity

Last Updated: January 22, 2024
Arunachal: Yuva Samanvay 2024 Conclave Addresses Youth Employment and Queer Inclusivity

DAMBUK–   The Yuva Samanvay event, hosted by the Department of Youth Affairs in Dambuk, addressed crucial issues related to youth employment and the prevalent challenge of drug abuse among young individuals.

The event featured workshops on music, dance, MMA, photography, pottery, along with competitions in painting, photography, and cultural dance from all districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

To enrich the discussions, accomplished individuals from diverse fields such as successful bakery business owners, martial arts experts, photographers, beauty contest winners, and more were invited as resource persons.

A notable highlight was the representation of the queer community, led by Sawang Wangchha, Graphic Designer & founder of AP QueerStation—a collective support group for LGBTQIA+ individuals in Arunachal Pradesh.

Wangchha expressed gratitude to the organizers for incorporating discussions on queer topics related to entrepreneurship and drug abuse, contributing to the event’s inclusivity and diversity.

During interactions, he appreciated the event’s inclusivity and voiced the need for government support in providing spaces for the queer community at other government-sponsored events, suggesting stalls, performances, and art exhibitions as potential avenues.

This support would play a significant role in enhancing the financial well-being of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Additionally, Wangchha shed light on the challenges faced by gender minorities, emphasizing that both the trans community and sexual minorities often have to relocate from the state in search of employment opportunities.

