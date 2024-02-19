Arunachal: Yupia is ready to host 77th Santosh Trophy

YUPIA- Golden Jubilee Outdoor Stadium, Yupia is all set to host the final rounds of the 77th Santosh Trophy. The tournament will be held at the 12 teams will play a total of 37 matches spanning across three weeks from 21st February to 9th March,2024.

To ensure a smooth conduct of the event, DC Papum Pare Jiken Bomjen on Monday reviewed the preparedness of all the stakeholder departments and the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association during a meeting convened in DC Conference hall, Yupia.

While welcoming the members Jiken Bomjen, DC Papum Pare said that “ this historical event requires the concerted efforts of all stakeholders to make it historical in true sense.”

“ I appeal to the public to be set an exemplary display of our choices that reflect positive values and respect for others. “ DC Bomjen added.

Preparatory works pertaining to security, traffic, parking , sanitation management, medical coverage, water connectivity, uninterrupted power supply, internet connectivity, road maintenance etc were minutely discussed during the meeting.

Kipa Ajay, Secretary, Arunachal Pradesh Football Association outlined the preparatory works carried out by the Association.

He informed that “80 per cent of the players have already reached the Capital Complex and they have been accorded traditional welcome.

“Pertaining to the security of the players, Shri Ajay informed that “ DIGP has assured to provide security at the Hotels where the players are being accommodated .”

He also added that “ PRI leaders of nearby areas have been briefed about the event and their cooperation sought to maintain harmony during the event.”

DySP (Hq) Radhe Obing informed that two companies of force have been deployed for the event at Yupia to maintain law and order in the Stadium.

He further requested the organisers to issue vehicle passes categorically for easy management of traffic and proper parking of vehicle.

Er Sawant Riang, EE (PHED & Water Supply) informed that 1.00 Lakhs Ltr. capacity overhead water tank is ready at the ground and a water tanker will be available 24×7 to meet up any exigencies.

Teri Taniya ,EE ,Urban Development informed that 26 nos of dustbins have been installed in the Stadium and a garbage truck with four labourers will be stationed at the Stadium till the completion of the event.

After the discussions that followed, it was decided to use the Horticulture garden opposite the stadium to park 2 (two) wheelers ; to direct ADC, Balijan and CO Gumto to open temporary ILP counters at their respective check gates to issue entry pass for the spectators coming from outside the state and to maintain utmost cleanliness in and around the stadium.

It was also decided to display in prominent locations the list of prohibitory items inside the stadium.

The prohibitory items list consists of pan/ ghutkas, Alcoholic beverages, water bottles, cans or glass, animals, ball toys, chips or any edible items, containers, laser pointers, selfie sticks, weapons, sticks, poles, fire crackers or inflammable toxics.