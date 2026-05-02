Arunachal: Yupia Court Awards Life Term in 2021 Attack

YUPIA- A district and sessions court in Yupia, Arunachal Pradesh, has sentenced a 28-year-old man to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh for attempting to murder a woman in a machete attack in Naharlagun in 2021.

District and Sessions Judge Hirendra Kashyap convicted the accused, Riya Tabing, under Sections 307 and 326 of the IPC. The court held that the assault was premeditated and carried out with the intent to cause death.

The prosecution, led by additional public prosecutor N Bakhang, relied on eyewitness testimonies, medical evidence, and recovery of the weapon—a Nyishi dao—to establish the case.

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According to court records, the incident occurred on January 24, 2021, at BPL Colony in Lekhi under Nirjuli police station. The victim, Likha Nem, had gone to the accused’s residence with her cousin to mediate a dispute.

The court observed that the accused had prepared for the attack in advance and waited for the women. After chasing away the cousin, he targeted Nem and assaulted her repeatedly with the dao, inflicting severe injuries including near amputation of her left hand.

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The victim was initially treated at Tago Memorial Hospital and later shifted to TRIHMS, Naharlagun, before being referred to Guwahati due to the seriousness of her condition. Medical reports confirmed multiple fractures, heavy blood loss, and injuries caused by a sharp-edged weapon.

The FIR was lodged at Nirjuli Police Station by the victim’s brother. The investigation was first conducted by sub-inspector Surendra Singh and later completed by sub-inspector Sushant Saurabh Jha, who filed the chargesheet.

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During the trial, the prosecution examined 12 witnesses. The court found their testimonies credible and consistent, supported by medical and material evidence.

Rejecting the defence’s claim of self-defence, the court ruled that the argument lacked supporting evidence. It noted that the nature of the attack demonstrated a clear intention to kill and that the accused had acted without provocation.

The court also observed that the injuries sustained by the victim fall within the legal definition of grievous hurt. The victim continues to undergo treatment and rehabilitation following the incident.

The convict has been informed of his right to appeal before the Gauhati High Court.