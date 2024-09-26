Arunachal: Yumken Bagra Sentenced to Death in Karo Residential School Case

ITANAGAR- Yumken Bagra, the prime accused in the heinous case involving 21 minor victims from Karo Residential School in Shi Yomi district, has been sentenced to death by the Yupia Sessions Court. Bagra, who was the hostel warden at the school, faced the most severe punishment for his role in the crimes.

Two other accused, Marbom Ngomdir, a teacher at the school, and Singtung Yorpen, the former headmaster, have each been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

This verdict is seen as a significant step toward justice for the victims, and the court’s decision has been widely supported by the people

The Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) for POCSO, Tapak Uli, pleaded for the death sentence for Bagra and for life imprisonment for Marbom Ngomdir, the Hindi teacher. However, the SPP stated that he has no objection to Singtung Yorpen (former headmaster) receiving minimum imprisonment, given that his role in the case was limited.

On Thursday, there will be a sentencing hearing for the three convicts by the District & Sessions Court, presided over by Judge Jaweplu Chai.

Two other accused, Daniel Pertin and Tajung Yorpen, were acquitted in the case.

This horrific incident was came to light after a complaint filed by a parent of two victim children in November 2022. The State Government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the heinous incident.

After a detailed investigation, SIT found that twenty-one children – 15 girls and six boys, aged 6 to 12 years (Class 1-5) – were sexually assaulted and molested by warden Yumken Bagra.

It was also found that the warden used to give medicines to the students that made them drowsy or sleepy before he committed the crimes.

It had also come to light that there were six attempts by the students to die by suicide and Bagra had threatened to kill the students if they disclosed about the assaults to anyone.