Crime

Arunachal: Yumken Bagra Sentenced to Death in Karo Residential School Case

Marbom Ngomdir, and Singtung Yorpen Receive 20- year imprisonment.

Last Updated: September 26, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: Yumken Bagra Sentenced to Death in Karo Residential School Case

ITANAGAR- Yumken Bagra, the prime accused in the heinous case involving 21 minor victims from Karo Residential School in Shi Yomi district, has been sentenced to death by the Yupia Sessions Court. Bagra, who was the hostel warden at the school, faced the most severe punishment for his role in the crimes.

Two other accused, Marbom Ngomdir, a teacher at the school, and Singtung Yorpen, the former headmaster, have each been sentenced to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

This verdict is seen as a significant step toward justice for the victims, and the court’s decision has been widely supported by the people

The Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) for POCSO, Tapak Uli, pleaded for the death sentence for Bagra and for life imprisonment for Marbom Ngomdir, the Hindi teacher. However, the SPP stated that he has no objection to Singtung Yorpen (former headmaster) receiving minimum imprisonment, given that his role in the case was limited.

On Thursday, there will be a sentencing hearing for the three convicts by the District & Sessions Court, presided over by Judge Jaweplu Chai.

Also Read- Banderdewa Police Arrests Kidnapper from Sikkim

Two other accused, Daniel Pertin and Tajung Yorpen, were acquitted in the case.

This horrific incident was came to light after a complaint filed by a parent of two victim children in November 2022. The State Government formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the heinous incident.

After a detailed investigation, SIT found that twenty-one children – 15 girls and six boys, aged 6 to 12 years (Class 1-5) – were sexually assaulted and molested by warden Yumken Bagra.

Also Read- Man arrested with Heroin from Naharlagun

It was also found that the warden used to give medicines to the students that made them drowsy or sleepy before he committed the crimes.

It had also come to light that there were six attempts by the students to die by suicide and Bagra had threatened to kill the students if they disclosed about the assaults to anyone.

Tags
Last Updated: September 26, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH VIDEO - EVICTION DRIVE IN ITANAGAR

Related Articles

Arunachal: Man Arrested with Contraband Substances worth 70,000 in Naharlagun

Arunachal: Man Arrested with Contraband Substances worth 70,000 in Naharlagun

Arunachal: Banderdewa Police Busts Fake eILP Racket, Arrests Three Cybercafe Owners from Assam

Arunachal: Banderdewa Police Busts Fake eILP Racket, Arrests Three Cybercafe Owners from Assam

Arunachal: Namsai Police Re-arrest 3 of the 4 Jailbreak Escapees

Arunachal: Namsai Police Re-arrest 3 of the 4 Jailbreak Escapees

Arunachal: Nirjuli Police arrested Two Drug Peddler including a woman, recovered 62 Gms Heroin

Arunachal: Nirjuli Police arrested Two Drug Peddler including a woman, recovered 62 Gms Heroin

Arunachal: Four Drug Peddlers, Including Three Women, Apprehended with Heroin

Arunachal: Four Drug Peddlers, Including Three Women, Apprehended with Heroin

Arunachal: Two Drug Peddlers Apprehended in Naharlagun, Heroin Seized

Arunachal: Two Drug Peddlers Apprehended in Naharlagun, Heroin Seized

Arunachal: Five Drug Peddlers, Including One Woman Apprehended with Heroin

Arunachal: Five Drug Peddlers, Including One Woman Apprehended with Heroin

Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Apprehend Drug Peddler, Seize Cannabis

Arunachal: Naharlagun Police Apprehend Drug Peddler, Seize Cannabis

Arunachal: 8 youths arrested for smoking ganja in Naharlagun

Arunachal: 8 youths arrested for smoking ganja in Naharlagun

Arunachal: drug peddler with 64.6 gms heroin arrested in Ziro

Arunachal: drug peddler with 64.6 gms heroin arrested in Ziro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button