Arunachal: Youths Beautify Latau Middle School in Anjaw

ANJAW- The Trigonometry, a group of socially conscious youths undertook the beautification of the Latau Middle School in Anjaw district here. They also donated educational essentials such as Maps, globes, and sports items to enhance the learning environment for students.

They also plated of fruit and ornamental trees, adding a touch of greenery to the school premises.

Various stakeholders, including the Gram Panchayat Chairperson (GPC), School Management Committee (SMC), Lautal Youths, students, the school’s headmaster, and teachers were also present on the occasion.

Tobom Dai, the chairman of Trigonometry, highlighted that the school beautification project was undertaken as part of their annual convention, emphasizing the group’s commitment to giving back to society.

He encouraged students to strive for success and contribute positively to society.

In a further demonstration of their commitment to education, the Trigonometry group also announced their sponsorship for meritorious students at the school. The group also pledged support for future repainting and refurbishing initiatives within the school.