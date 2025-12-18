Arunachal Youth Shine at State Youth Festival

ITANAGAR- The State Youth Festival was organised by the Department of Youth Affairs, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, in collaboration with MY Bharat, Arunachal Pradesh, under the Cultural and Innovation Track, with the overarching theme “Viksit Bharat – Young Leader Dialogue in Itanagar. ” The event brought together young participants from various districts of the state, providing a platform for cultural expression and innovative thinking.

The programme began with a welcome address by Gopesh Pandey, Deputy Director, MY Bharat, who outlined the objectives of the festival and highlighted the importance of youth participation in nation-building. This was followed by the felicitation of the Chief Guest, Guest of Honour, and jury members by Ramesh Linggi, Director, Department of Youth Affairs, Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read- PM Modi to Inaugurate New Guwahati Airport Terminal

The event was attended by Gumsen Lollen, State President of the BJP Kisan Morcha, as the Chief Guest, and Kame Yangfo as the Guest of Honour. Competitions were organised under two major tracks. The Cultural Track featured Folk Song and Folk Dance competitions, showcasing the diverse cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh. The Innovation Track included events such as a declamation contest, painting competition, poetry and story writing, and a science mela.

Participants from different districts demonstrated creativity, talent, and innovation across categories. Addressing the gathering, Chief Guest Gumsen Lollen commended the enthusiasm of the youth and appreciated the efforts of the Department of Youth Affairs and MY Bharat in organising the programme. He referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047 and underscored the role of young leaders in achieving national development goals.

Also Read- Anini Named Best Emerging Adventure Destination

At the conclusion of the festival, it was announced that the winners would represent Arunachal Pradesh at the National Youth Festival and the Viksit Bharat Young Leader Dialogue 2026, scheduled to be held in Delhi on the occasion of National Youth Day. The selected participants will receive cash prizes, certificates, and shields.

Officials said the smooth conduct of the programme was made possible through the coordinated efforts of Abhishek Mandal, Deputy Director, MY Bharat (Papum Pare district); Pawan Kumar Rav, District Youth Officer; Shatrughan Ganguly, Assistant Nodal Officer, Department of Youth Affairs; and Vijay Gurung, Bhargav Bhuyan, and Takam Regam.