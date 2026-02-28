Arunachal: Youth Parliament–2026 Held at WRGC Deomali

DEOMALI: The National Service Scheme (NSS) Unit of Wangcha Rajkumar Government College organised the District Level Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament–2026 on February 28 at Adhyaan: The Learning Pavilion within the college campus. The programme commenced at 10:00 AM and was attended by public representatives, academicians, civil society members, and 65 NSS volunteers.

The event was graced by Mrs Yalik Lowang, Zilla Parishad Member (ZPM), Deomali Block; Dr. Watsen Bangsia, Principal of the college; Denhang Bosai, Deputy Director (Retired), Department of Information and Public Relations; Lablin Lowang, Secretary of Care Me Home Welfare Society; and Chayon Bangyang, Associate Professor, Department of Economics, along with faculty members.

Addressing the gathering, Denhang Bosai reflected on the impact of the Emergency on Indian democracy, underscoring its long-term implications for civil liberties and institutional functioning. He encouraged students to cultivate consistent reading habits to remain informed and intellectually engaged in democratic processes.

Dr. Watsen Bangsia commended the performance of the NSS volunteers and urged them to continue demonstrating dedication and discipline in their academic and extracurricular pursuits. He noted that such platforms provide students with opportunities to understand parliamentary procedures and develop leadership skills.

In his welcome address, Mr. Ngamwang Lowang, Programme Coordinator and Nodal Officer for Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament–2026, outlined the objectives of the district-level event. He emphasised the importance of encouraging youth participation in democratic dialogue and highlighted the college’s track record, noting that volunteers from the institution have previously represented it at the national level.

Members of the jury—Mrs. Yalik Lowang, Mr Lablin Lowang, and Mrs Chayon Bangyang—also addressed participants and appreciated the depth of deliberations and clarity of presentations demonstrated by the students.

The programme concluded with a prize distribution ceremony. The winners were:

1st Prize: Miss Ringnya Phuksa

Miss Ringnya Phuksa 2nd Prize: Miss Esha Kumari

Miss Esha Kumari 3rd Prize: Mr. Toawang Atoa

Mr. Toawang Atoa 4th Prize: Mr. P.T. Ratan Kumar Sharma

Mr. P.T. Ratan Kumar Sharma 5th Prize: Mr. Liamlang Nokbi

The event sought to foster democratic values, enhance parliamentary awareness, and cultivate leadership qualities among youth in the district. Organisers described it as a step towards strengthening informed civic participation at the grassroots level.