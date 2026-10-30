Arunachal Youth Must Look Beyond Government Jobs, Says Deputy CM Chowna Mein﻿

PALIN- Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein has called upon the state’s younger generation to explore opportunities beyond government employment, preserve indigenous cultural identity and contribute to building a progressive Arunachal Pradesh.

Mein was speaking at the valedictory function of the 25th Silver Jubilee Celebrations of the All Palin, Chambang, Yangte, Gangte and Tarak-Lengdi Students’ Union (APCYGTSU), held in Palin on October 29. Ministers Balo Raja and Ojing Tasing also attended the programme.

Organised under the theme “Honouring the Past, Charting the Future,” the celebration marked 25 years of the students’ union and its contribution to the student community.

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Addressing the gathering, Mein highlighted the transformation Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed over the years, particularly in the opportunities available to young people.

He observed that while earlier generations had limited platforms to showcase their abilities, today’s youth have greater opportunities to identify, develop and demonstrate their talents in sports, culture, agriculture and other fields.

Referring to platforms such as Arunachal Idol, Arunachal’s Got Talent and Miss Arunachal, he said increased exposure has helped bring out the confidence, creativity and capabilities of the state’s younger generation. He also appreciated the growing confidence and communication skills demonstrated by young women participating in Miss APCYGTSU 2026.

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Emphasising the need to look beyond government employment, the Deputy Chief Minister encouraged young people to explore entrepreneurship and make use of available government schemes and incentives.

He identified tourism as a sector with considerable potential, citing Arunachal Pradesh’s biodiversity, cultural diversity and natural beauty. With improving road connectivity and tourism infrastructure, he said, opportunities in homestays, resorts, restaurants and other tourism-related businesses are expanding.

Preserving indigenous identity and heritage

Mein stressed that development and modernisation should go hand in hand with the preservation of indigenous languages, traditions and cultural identity.

He called upon young people to protect their respective languages, document oral histories, preserve traditional knowledge and safeguard written and oral literature for future generations.

He also highlighted the importance of preserving and digitising ancient manuscripts as part of Arunachal Pradesh’s cultural heritage.

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Mein reiterates openness to dialogue on SUMP

On the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), the Deputy Chief Minister reiterated the government’s willingness to engage with all stakeholders, including community organisations, student bodies, civil society groups and individuals who have expressed concerns about the project.

He emphasised that differences in a democracy should be addressed through constructive engagement, informed discussions and mutual understanding.

Mein also underlined the importance of expert consultations and public awareness, stating that the government remained open to discussions with concerned organisations and individuals.

Development potential and youth participation

Speaking about Arunachal Pradesh’s development potential, Mein referred to the state’s natural resources, including hydropower, minerals and mining. He highlighted progress in the hydropower sector and stressed the need for responsible exploration of resources to support economic growth and create opportunities for the people.

He urged young people to channel their energy and talent towards building a peaceful, progressive and developed Arunachal Pradesh.

Congratulating APCYGTSU on completing 25 years, Mein appreciated the Silver Jubilee Celebration Committee and the student body for bringing together students and communities through a celebration of shared heritage, cultural identity and youthful aspirations.

The programme also featured cultural performances and the grand finale of Miss APCYGTSU 2026, providing a platform for young participants to showcase their talent, confidence and creativity.