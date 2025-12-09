Arunachal: youth groups launch 12-hr Itanagar Bandh; 25 detained

ITANAGAR — The Itanagar Capital Region witnessed a 12-hour bandh on Tuesday called by three youth organisations — the Arunachal Pradesh Indigenous Youth Organisation (APIYO), Indigenous Youth Force of Arunachal (IYFA), and All Naharlagun Youth Organisation (ANYO) — demanding demolition of an “illegal mosque” in Naharlagun and deportation of alleged illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

The bandh, scheduled from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, had earlier been declared “illegal and unlawful” by the district administration under Section 163 of the BNSS and the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Authorities argued that shutdowns disrupt essential services, affect daily wage earners, and violate the model code of conduct ahead of upcoming municipal and panchayat elections.

Briefing the media earlier, IGP (Law & Order) Chukhu Apa clarified that police investigation has found no illegal mosques, stating that three properties in Naharlagun and one in Itanagar where prayer meetings were being held were vacated by property owners and are temporarily closed. He also said that there is no record of Rohingya Muslims or Bangladeshi immigrants entering the state.

Despite the order, groups went ahead with the shutdown, resulting in police detaining at least 25 individuals for violating bandh restrictions. According to the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), the overall situation remains normal, with heavy deployment across the region to prevent escalation.

Market establishments, movement of vehicles, and public services were reportedly affected in several pockets, although no major incident has been reported till the time of filing.

Taro Sonam Liyak, president of APIYO, issued a stern warning to the administration, stating that the bandh could intensify into an indefinite shutdown if all detained members of APIYO, IFYA, and other supporters are not released by 5 p.m. today. “If the administration releases everyone before the deadline, we will treat this as phase one and call off the bandh at 5:00 p.m. sharp,” Liyak announced.

The police, meanwhile, maintain that the detentions were necessary to ensure order. The administration has appealed for restraint and urged organisations to pursue dialogue instead of coercion.

The final outcome of the bandh now hinges on whether the detainees are released before the announced deadline — a decision that could decide whether Itanagar returns to routine or enters a prolonged shutdown.