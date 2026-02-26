Arunachal: Youth Exchange Programme Concludes in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- The Inter State Youth Exchange Programme concluded at the Don Bosco Youth Centre in Itanagar on February 25, 2026, bringing to an end a multi-day initiative aimed at promoting national integration and cultural exchange among young participants from different states.

A total of 37 youth delegates, accompanied by officials including Sujan Thakur, took part in the closing ceremony, which was attended by community members, organisers and invited guests. Father Sunny Minj, who attended as the chief guest, praised the participants for their enthusiasm and cultural openness, encouraging them to carry forward the values of unity and harmony in their respective communities.

The programme was chaired by MY Bharat Deputy Director Gopesh Pandey, who described the exchange initiative as more than a tour, calling it a transformative experience designed to foster mutual understanding of India’s diversity. He said such initiatives contribute to the broader vision of “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” by exposing youth to different cultures, traditions and democratic institutions.

The ceremony included cultural performances reflecting the traditions of the participants’ home states alongside the cultural identity of Arunachal Pradesh. Organisers said the performances symbolised unity in diversity and provided a platform for young people to express creativity and shared values.

District Youth Officer Pawan Kumar Rao delivered the vote of thanks, acknowledging the support of organisers and participants throughout the programme. The event also featured an advance Holi celebration, where participants marked the occasion through music, colours and shared moments of friendship.

Participants described the exchange as an opportunity to build lasting connections and broaden perspectives, with several expressing emotional farewells as the programme concluded. Observers note that such youth exchange initiatives have increasingly been used as tools for strengthening cultural understanding and civic engagement among young citizens across the country.