Arunachal: Youth Congress Stages ‘Aakrosh Dharna’ at TRIHMS Over Alleged Medical Negligence Death

NAHARLAGUN– The Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress (APYC) staged a ‘Aakrosh Dharna’ today outside the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS), demanding justice for 22-year-old Bengia Ama Gora, who died following alleged medical negligence after a caesarean section on September 6.

The protest attended by senior party leaders including APYC State President Tarh Johny, APCC vice president Mina toko, drew hundreds of supporters, activists, and the victim’s family. Protesters carried placards and shouted slogans accusing TRIHMS of “systemic negligence” and the government of failing to safeguard public health.

The Youth Congress submitted a five-point charter of demands:

Fulfilment of the family’s demand for justice and compensation. Establishment of a new general hospital in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) in memory of Bengia Ama Gora. A complete ban on private practice by government doctors. Resignation of Health Minister Biyuram Wahge for inefficiency and failure to act on earlier negligence reports. A transparent and time-bound probe with exemplary punishment for guilty staff.

The tragedy has triggered widespread anger across Arunachal Pradesh. Protesters recalled past cases of alleged negligence at TRIHMS, including a newborn’s death last month. “This is not just about one family’s loss—it’s about a broken healthcare system,” Tarh Johny said, warning of escalated agitation if reforms are not implemented.

Health Minister Wahge expressed condolences and announced a four-member external inquiry committee. He promised strict legal action if negligence is confirmed. But the Youth Congress dismissed this as “too little, too late,” insisting on immediate suspensions and the minister’s resignation.

The incident has reignited debate on accountability in public hospitals, inadequate facilities, and the controversial issue of government doctors running private clinics. Rights groups and opposition parties have already demanded urgent reforms.

As the agitation grows, the Aakrosh Dharna has become a rallying cry for systemic healthcare change in Arunachal Pradesh.