Arunachal: Youth Champions Trained to Tackle Mental Health and Suicide Prevention in Itanagar

ITANAGAR- In a powerful initiative aimed at empowering youth to become advocates for mental wellbeing and suicide prevention, a two-day Youth Champions Training was held on May 28–29, 2025 at the Don Bosco Youth Center, Itanagar.

The event was organized by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) project team at the Arunachal Institute of Tribal Studies (AITS), Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) in collaboration with the Don Bosco Youth Center.

The training brought together 45 students from 10 schools including Don Bosco School, DPS, Agape Public School, and others. Through interactive and activity-based sessions, the workshop aimed to equip students with practical skills and emotional awareness to support themselves and their peers.

Day one featured sessions on “Understanding Mental Health” and “Self-Care for Wellbeing” led by Ms. Mayuri Handique and Ms. Chara Lowangcha, both Project Research Scientists from AITS, RGU. On day two, Dr. Tuyir Riba conducted a dynamic session on “Psychological First Aid and Peer Support”, using role-play and demonstrations to help students develop skills in empathetic communication and active listening.

Addressing the participants, Dr. Leeyir Ete, Principal Investigator of the project, encouraged students to break the silence around mental health, act as catalysts of change, and create safe spaces for open dialogue in their schools.

Father Sunny, Director of Don Bosco Youth Center, urged the youth to rise as “agents of positive transformation” and continue spreading awareness within their communities.

The sessions sparked meaningful dialogue, high student engagement, and a strong commitment among the participants to destigmatize mental health and promote peer support networks across educational institutions.