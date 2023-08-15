Arunachal: Young singer Michi Kobin Passed Away

ZIRO: The music lovers in Arunachal Pradesh are in shock following the untimely demise of young singing sensation Michi Kobin, who was also a very good songwriter. Kobin was battling cancer, and breathed his last on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kobin, who originally hails from Ziro, gained recognition as the lead vocalist of local band AR01, and their debut music video “Ba Ba Blue” struck a chord with audiences, achieving instant success.

His versatility was undeniable, showcasing his ability to sing in English, Hindi, Nepali, and local dialects, making him a beloved artist across various language communities.

As news of Kobin’s demise spread, an outpouring of grief and condolences flooded social media platforms.

The loss of this young and talented artist has left a deep impact on the music scene of Arunachal Pradesh. Fans and fellow musicians remember his powerful performances and unique voice that had the ability to connect with people on a profound level.

His contribution to the music industry of Arunachal Pradesh was marked by a unique blend of creativity and passion that resonated deeply with listeners. His untimely demise is nothing short of a loss that will be profoundly felt by fans and fellow musicians alike.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Pema Khandu, expressed his grief over the tragic loss, emphasizing the significance of Kobin’s legacy. In a heartfelt tweet, Khandu conveyed his shattered emotions, acknowledging Kobin as one of the finest musical talents the state had nurtured.

Shattered to learn the sad and untimely demise of Michi Kobin, one of the finest young singers and song writers of Arunachal Pradesh, and lead vocalist of AR01 band Dear Kobin, you have left us in extreme agony but your talent and legacy will ever be etched in our memory. Rest… pic.twitter.com/QkSSstrOXP — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) August 14, 2023

Singing songs since childhood, Michi became very popular. He also wrote many songs. Many of his songs became super hits. Michi Kobin has a good fan following in Arunachal Pradesh. Michi Cobain became very popular by forming the band AR01 and performing many shows.