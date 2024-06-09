Arunachal: YMCR urges West Kameng DC to address dumping along National Highway

ITANAGAR- The Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) has raised concerns about a growing problem of waste accumulation along the National Highway near Tippi in West Kameng District.

In a letter addressed to the West Kameng Deputy Commissioner today, YMCR Chairman S.D. Loda highlighted the environmental and health hazards posed by improper waste disposal.

According to Loda, the waste is not only an eyesore but also a violation of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) rules and the Environment Protection Act, 1986. Improper waste disposal can lead to soil and water contamination, impacting the delicate Himalayan ecosystem and the nearby Kameng River, a popular spot for recreation, he said.

“The Kameng River is a symbol of our natural beauty,” said Loda adding that “Polluting it with waste not only harms the environment but also tarnishes the image of our town. This could potentially deter tourists, impacting our local economy reliant on tourism.”

The dumped waste can also create breeding grounds for disease-carrying insects and rodents, posing health risks to residents and visitors, he added.

The YMCR has urged for immediate intervention from the District Administration. The NGO has requested that the Urban Development Department be directed to take swift action to remove the waste and ensure proper disposal methods are implemented to prevent future dumping.

The YMCR has also expressed its willingness to assist in any community efforts to address this issue. It hoped that under the Deputy Commissioner’s guidance, a swift and effective solution will be found to restore the area’s natural beauty and safeguard public health.