Arunachal: YMCR organised Social Service as part of Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign in Itanagar

The campaign was supported by the Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation.

Last Updated: September 21, 2024
ITANAGAR- As a part of “Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign” YMCR organised a social service event near the Civil Secretariat today to raise awareness about cleanliness and proper waste disposal in the Abo-Tani Colony.

The initiative was spearheaded by IMC Ward No. 6, Youth Mission for Clean River-Arunachal Pradesh, Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society, and Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan.

As part of the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign, youths and residents of the ward actively participated in the event.

Corporator Taz Gyamar praised the youths for their initiative and urged residents to dispose of waste responsibly.

Chunthuingam Dangmei, District Youth Officer, NYKS Itanagar, emphasized the crucial role of youth in nation-building. “If our youth take the lead in such initiatives,” he said, “we can undoubtedly become the cleanest city.”

Drochen Yangjom Khomu, a member of YMCR, appealed to the volunteers to conduct regular cleanliness drives and not wait for special occasions.

She also invited them to participate in the Yagamso River Clean-up at Chandranagar tomorrow to commemorate World River Day.

The youths of the ward pledged to launch a comprehensive awareness program on proper waste disposal and continue their efforts to keep Ward No. 6 clean and green.

In a parallel effort, volunteers from the Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society conducted a door-to-door IEC campaign on proper waste disposal and segregation in E-Sector, Itanagar.

