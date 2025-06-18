Arunachal: YMCR Honours Outgoing SP Rohit Rajbir Singh for Environmental Contributions

ITANAGAR – The Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) on Wednesday paid a heartfelt tribute to Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh, of Itanagar Capital Region (ICR), for his unwavering support toward environmental and community-focused initiatives during his tenure.

Led by YMCR Chairman SD Loda, the delegation met SP Singh at his office to express gratitude for his active role in river clean-up campaigns, especially his participation in the New Year Clean-Up Drive 2025, which was widely appreciated for promoting civic responsibility.

Also Read- DC Ziro Holds Special Review Meeting with Bankers, Sets Deadline for Atma Nirbhar Schemes

In recognition of his contributions, YMCR presented SP Singh with its Symbolic Apex Memento, intricately designed to represent Arunachal Pradesh’s river systems, and the prestigious Riverlutionary Insignia, a token of honour for individuals championing river and environmental causes.

SP Singh’s tenure was marked by several people-centric programs, including Polin Ajin and Project Saksham, and his proactive leadership in combating substance abuse through Operation Dawn. Known for his approachable demeanor and commitment to public welfare, he leaves a legacy of both safety and social engagement in the Capital Region.

Also Read- Workshop on Tawra Mishmi Language and Culture Concludes at RIWATCH

Expressing his appreciation, SP Singh said, “Working with YMCR on clean-up initiatives was deeply rewarding. I wish the team continued success and hope our paths cross again.”

YMCR Chairman Loda stated, “SP Singh’s support significantly strengthened our clean river mission. We’re grateful for his encouragement and extend our best wishes for his new assignment.”