Itanagar

Arunachal: YMCR Honors Student Interns for Environmental Internship at Science Centre, Itanagar

Throughout the month, the students were immersed in practical learning and on-ground work involving waste segregation, plastic pollution awareness, river cleaning, and plantation drives.

ITANAGAR- The Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) held a certificate distribution ceremony at the Science Centre, IG Park, to honor 30 student interns who completed a 30-day hands-on internship focused on environmental conservation.

Interns included 23 students from Dera Natung Government College (DNGC), 5 from Binni Yanga Government Women’s College, Lekhi, and 2 from Government College Doimukh. Throughout the month, the students were immersed in practical learning and on-ground work involving waste segregation, plastic pollution awareness, river cleaning, and plantation drives.

The internship aimed to cultivate sustainable habits and a deeper understanding of environmental challenges through experiential learning. Interns participated in door-to-door IEC campaigns, community sensitization programs, and documented their experiences through comprehensive reports.

During the ceremony, many students shared personal stories of growth, learning, and environmental awareness. In a heartfelt gesture, DNGC students presented souvenirs to the YMCR team, expressing gratitude for their mentorship and guidance.

Dr. Pema Thungon, Assistant Professor at DNGC, lauded YMCR’s efforts:

“These experiences shape our students into responsible citizens and future environmental stewards.”

YMCR Vice-Chairman Keyom Doni, who supervised the internship, congratulated the interns and offered practical advice on report writing, discipline, and professional growth. He commended DNGC students for submitting the best-structured reports and encouraged others to keep improving. He also expressed gratitude to Science Centre staff and Itanagar Smart City for their support.

Advocate Sunil Tallang, also present at the event, motivated students to apply their new knowledge in everyday life and continue being proactive in environmental protection.

The event concluded with certificate distribution, marking the end of a successful internship cycle and the beginning of these students’ journey as green ambassadors in their communities.

