Arunachal: YMCR Delegation Calls on CM Khandu, Seeks Stronger River Protection Measures

ITANAGAR- In a proactive move to elevate environmental policy and youth-led advocacy, a delegation from Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR), led by its Chairman SD Loda, met Chief Minister Pema Khandu at his Secretariat Office today. The delegation submitted key proposals aimed at bolstering river conservation and protection measures across Arunachal Pradesh.

Key Proposals by YMCR:

Drafting of an “Arunachal Pradesh River Protection Act” – A comprehensive legislation to regulate, monitor, and preserve the state’s river systems, including community participation and legal safeguards.

Creation of a Dedicated River Protection Department/Cell under the state’s Environment or Water Resources Department – To enforce laws, monitor river health, restore ecosystems, and lead public awareness campaigns.

Institution of “Arunachal River Day” – To promote river conservation through annual awareness drives, cultural events, and inter-departmental collaboration.

State-Level Conclave on River and Environmental Protection – To bring together policymakers, scientists, activists, and citizens on one platform.

Request to Appoint CM Pema Khandu as Chief Patron of YMCR – To amplify the youth-led mission and inspire greater civic participation.

YMCR representatives highlighted the increasing threats to rivers from illegal extraction, changing natural flow patterns, and rampant pollution, calling for urgent administrative action and public engagement.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu welcomed the suggestions and expressed his support for the youth-led environmental mission.

“It was inspiring to interact with the passionate members of YMCR. These young individuals are not only taking direct action through river clean-ups and community education, but are also committed to driving policy change to protect our state’s natural resources.”

He added,

“The rivers of Arunachal Pradesh are our lifeblood. I fully support the mission of YMCR and encourage wider public participation in these crucial conservation efforts. Together, we can work towards restoring and preserving our rivers for future generations.”

The delegation noted that proposed actions could align with the Arunachal Pradesh Flood Plain Zoning Act, 2025, strengthening the environmental framework of the state.

The meeting marks a pivotal moment in youth-led environmental activism and may lead to significant policy developments in river conservation in Arunachal Pradesh.