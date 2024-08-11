Arunachal: YMCR conducts its annual environment summit YAREC

ITANAGAR- Over 165 students from various schools in the Itanagar Capital Complex showcased their talents at the Yagamso River Arts and Expression Competition (YAREC), an inter-school environmental summit held at the Science Centre, Itanagar, I.G Park today.

Organized by the Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) in collaboration with Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society and Science Centre Itanagar, with the support of Itanagar Smart City Development Corporation, the annual event aimed to celebrate nature and foster environmental consciousness among the youth. The Arunachal Times was the official print media partner.

The day-long competition featured 11 events across three categories: junior, secondary, and senior. Students competed in essay writing, drawing, extempore speech, and poetry.

In the Essay Writing Competition, Tina Sutradahan of Green Mount School clinched the first prize in the junior category, followed by Bagra Techi Tara of Don Bosco College and Nabam Jottam of Green Mount School.

Nibya Naloiju from Green Mount School emerged victorious in the secondary level, with Shreyash Tiwari and Likha Zizzi from VKV Itanagar securing the second and third positions respectively. The senior category was won by Bengia Tachung from VKV Nirjuli, while Gelet Apang and Tana Jumsi from Green Mount School took the second and third spots.

Anjuman Kumari from VKV Itanagar bagged the first prize in the Junior Level Drawing Competition, with Apsana Dil Hoque from Don Bosco School and Marpi Ete from Green Mount School securing the subsequent positions.

In the secondary level, Tanisha Das from VKV Itanagar stood first, followed by Aunshka Patel from Don Bosco School and Biki Daniel from Green Mount School. The senior category was dominated by Priyam Nath from Good Shepherd Public School, with Kipa Tama from Green Mount School and Api Lingfa from VKV Itanagar securing second and third places.

Wasiqua Ashab from Don Bosco School was adjudged the winner of the Secondary Level Extempore Speech Competition, with Prayojna Rasaili from the same school and Biri Yasi from Government Secondary School Chimpu securing the second and third positions respectively. In the senior category, Rigio Banu from VKV Itanagar emerged as the winner, followed by Bini Kampung from the same school and Ato Venia from Green Mount School.

Bengia Doma from VKV Itanagar won the Junior Level Poetry Competition, with Lhazo Mipi and Takhe Chanyan from VKV Itanagar and Green Mount School respectively claiming the second and third positions.

Tadar Anam from Good Shepherd Public School secured the first position in the Secondary Level Poetry Competition, followed by Tamchi Yami from Green Mount School and Asha Mondal from the same school. The senior category was won by Bengia Tachung from VKV Nirjuli, with Aidozilin Tayeng from VKV Itanagar and Taming Mangfi from Don Bosco School securing the second and third positions.

A panel of judges comprising RGU Research Scholars Rehfi Mele, Mudang Onju, and Tage Yalung, Arunachal Times Reporter Chukhu Indu, and Himalayan University Assistant Professor Dumo Lollen evaluated the entries.

YMCR General Secretary Prem T Loda emphasized the significance of YAREC and said “YAREC is an inter-school environmental summit designed to cultivate eco-conscious citizens. By bringing together students from across the capital complex, the event provides a platform to showcase their talents in poetry, painting, quiz, extempore speech, and essay writing—all centered around environmental themes. YMCR’s commitment to a healthy ecosystem is at the heart of this initiative, as YAREC aims to inspire young minds and foster a deeper appreciation for the environment.”