Arunachal: YMCR Cleans Yagamso River; 1800 kg Waste Removed

ITANAGAR-The Youth Mission for Clean River (YMCR) on Friday carried out a cleanliness drive along the Yagamso River, focusing on the Energy Park stretch in Itanagar. The initiative resulted in the removal of approximately 1,800 kilograms of waste from the river and its banks.

According to the organisers, the waste collected largely comprised household plastic refuse and debris from building construction, reflecting ongoing challenges related to urban waste disposal near natural water bodies.

In an effort to ensure sustainable waste management, volunteers segregated the collected materials at the site. Plastic waste and construction materials were transported to the designated dumpsite for further processing, while organic wet waste was composted in pits dug nearby to aid natural soil enrichment.

The drive saw participation from members of the Nyishi Students’ Union of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), along with social media influencers, including Shiva Tells and Deju Bayor, who joined the effort and interacted with volunteers.

Kanku Kabak, Convenor (Women and Administration) of YMCR, thanked the participants and reiterated that the organisation has been engaged in river conservation initiatives since 2016. She appealed to the public to adopt responsible waste disposal practices in their daily lives to prevent further degradation of rivers.

Mullu Dada, Convenor of YMCR’s Creative Department, encouraged volunteers to extend the message of waste management beyond the drive by engaging their friends and families in conversations around segregation and responsible consumption.

Addressing the gathering, influencer Shiva Tells emphasised the need for waste segregation at the source and highlighted the growing threat of plastic pollution, calling for greater public awareness and behavioural change to protect river ecosystems.