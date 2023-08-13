Arunachal: Yazali students on Ziro Darshan

ZIRO- As part of Ziro Darshan, 25 Science stream students from Govt. Higer Secondary School Yazali school escorted by their school principal Taba Chana and three senior teachers visited Ziro valley yesterday.

The Ziro Darshan is an initiative of Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime to acclimatize and familiarize the neighboring Nyishi and other stakeholders from Ziro-II area with the various developments taking place at the Dist Hq.

Several gaon buras in batches from Yazali, Yachuli, Upper Yachuli circles and students and faculty members of Krishi Kendriya Vidhyala Yachuli had also visited the Dist. Hq. earlier as part of Ziro Darshan.

The visiting students and teachers were warmly received at Subansiri Sadan, the official residence of Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner by DC Bamin Nime. The DC advised the students to be diligent in their studies and groom their personalities to be obedient and useful citizens of society. He also presented few books to the principal and teachers.

At Ziro valley, the team was shown the Subansiri Sadan, the District Secretariat, famed Siikhe and Seeh Lakes, District Museum and taken a tour of the Apatani villages.