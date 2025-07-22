Arunachal: Yazali Hosts One-Day Health Camp on Hepatitis B, Diabetes, and Hypertension

YAZALI- In a collaborative effort to boost rural healthcare outreach, a one-day Health Awareness and Screening Camp was held today at Community Health Centre (CHC), Yazali. The initiative was jointly organized by the Department of Health & Family Welfare and the District Administration, Keyi Panyor, with a special focus on Hepatitis B, Hypertension, and Diabetes.

The camp saw the active participation of District Medical Officer Dr. Biman Natung, medical officers, nursing staff, and ASHA workers from neighboring villages.

Key Outcomes of the Camp:

21 children immunized against vaccine-preventable diseases

55 adults screened for blood pressure and blood sugar levels

16 children screened for Hepatitis B

Counseling provided on lifestyle management and disease prevention

Addressing the participants, DMO Dr. Biman Natung emphasized the critical importance of timely immunization and urged for active community participation in health initiatives. The District Administration played a crucial role in mobilizing public participation and ensuring smooth camp operations.

The event concluded with interactive health awareness sessions, empowering attendees with knowledge on preventive healthcare, early screening, and adopting healthy daily habits.

This joint initiative reflects the ongoing commitment of the local administration and healthcare workers toward improving rural public health and building a health-conscious society.