Arunachal: Yachuli to witness straight fight between Taba Tedir and Tako Tatung

ZIRO- The 16th Yachuli Assembly constituency will witness a straight fight between sitting Minister Taba Tedir and Tako Tatung, while Hage Appa from the BJP was elected unopposed MLA to 17th Ziro-Hapoli Assembly constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

During a press briefing at the District Secretariat, District Election Officer for the twin constituencies of Yachuli and Ziro-Hapoli and the Returning Officer of 16th Yachuli Assembly constituency Vivek H.P, informed that there would be straight contest between sitting Minister Taba Tedir from the BJP and Tako Tatung from the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar). ‘After the withdrawal of candidatures of Toko Takam and Toko Chada today, Taba Tedir and Toko Tatung are left in the fray, who will contest the elections from the 16th Yachuli Assembly constituency’, the RO informed.

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

It may be mentioned here that Hage Appa is the first MLA from the 17th Ziro-Hapoli Assembly constituency to be elected unopposed while outgoing MLA Tage Taki had been the first legislator to win for two consecutive times.

The DEO further informed that the candidatures of three other candidates of 17th Ziro-Hapoli Assembly constituency were rejected during the scrutiny process as a result of which Hage Appa was elected unopposed.

After expiry of the last date of withdrawal of the candidatures, Returning Officer of 17th Ziro-Hapoli Assembly constituency Himani Meena, handed over the certificate of election to Hage Appa at the District Secretariat here today.