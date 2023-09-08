ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Yachuli gets a new Notary office

The ADC inaugurated the office of Advocate Toko Tako, the newly appointed notary public for Yachuli.

Arunachal: Yachuli gets a new Notary office

YACHULI-   A new Notary office for Yachuli was inaugurated by Additional Deputy Commissioner Toko Babu here yesterday.

The office is located near the ADC’s office premises. Of the four notary public appointed by Govt. for Lower Subansiri District, the ADC inaugurated the office of Advocate Toko Tako, the newly appointed notary public for Yachuli.

Speaking on the occasion, ADC Babu said as per the notification issued by Govt. any document which needs to be verified, authenticated, certified and attested shall be notarized before the Notary public.

Congratulating the people of Yachuli on getting the Notary office, the ADC appealed the newly appointed Notaries of the District to work for benefit of the public and ease their problems in preparation of various valid Govt. documents.

He further appealed them to work sincerely and be exemplary to their junior advocates by their good legal works including maintaining legal documents properly, following correct legal procedures and maintaining proper register books, serial number, names of the documents etc.

Briefing the roles and functions of Notary public as per the provision of Notary Act 1952 and Notary rules 1956, Advocate Toko Tako informed all the documents will henceforth be maintained in a Notarial Register for record keeping.

The inaugural function was also attended by circle officer Chukhu Taba, Notary public Pura Dollo and Mihin Laling, Head goan burah Nabam Bida and prominent elders and public of Yachuli. (DIPRO)

