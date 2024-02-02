Arunachal: World Wetlands Day observed at Itanagar

ITANAGAR- On the occasion of the World Wetland Day, 2nd February, 2024, an awareness cum cleanliness drive was organized in sync with the theme ‘Wetlands and Human Wellbeing’ at the Ganga Lake (Gekar Sinyik), Itanagar with participants from Mayor IMC, village panchayats, school students, DoEFCC office staff, from Nichiphu Residential School and Guardian Angel School, officer of DOEFCC.

Dr. Laxmi Linggi, Scientist from the State Climate Change Cell (SCCC), while making introduction highlighted the objective of celebrating World Wetland Day annually.

Jharkhand: police complaint filed against TV Anchor Sudhir Chaudhary

Mr. Samuel Changkija, CCF (Cons), delivered an insightful speech emphasizing the crucial need for sustainable management to protect wetlands’ biodiversity and ecosystem services. These sensitive ecosystems support diverse flora and fauna, necessitating collective efforts and awareness for conservation. Understanding their ecosystems is vital for preserving their invaluable services to humanity and the environment. We must cherish and protect pristine water bodies near our city, as tourist attractions and valuable ecosystems.

Mayor of Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC), Tamme Phassang delivered a poignant address, emphasizing the need for collective action in preserving wetlands. The Mayor underscored the role of local communities in safeguarding these vital ecosystems and encouraged active participation in conservation efforts.

He applauded the children for their early attendance on World Wetland Day, noting it as a sign of effective dissemination of information among parents, friends, and the community. Their enthusiasm and commitment demonstrate a growing awareness and engagement towards wetland conservation and environmental stewardship.

The Mayor delivered a clear message emphasizing that Ganga Lake, formed by nature’s tireless efforts, is a precious asset akin to gold for our community. He urged everyone to protect and cherish this invaluable resource, recognizing its significance for our well-being and the environment.

On the occasion, the School children from Guardian Angel School staged a mesmerising drama on tree cutting and plastic wastes at Ganga Lake, Itanagar, on occasion. The performance vividly portrayed the beauty of wetlands and the consequences of their destruction due to human activities.

The students urged the audience to take action for wetland conservation, emphasizing the importance of preserving these ecosystems for future generations. The event served as a powerful reminder of our collective responsibility in safeguarding our natural environment. Followed by Cleanliness drive by all the participants at the Ganga Lake premises. The School students of Nichiphu Residential School also participated.

Model-actor Poonam Pandey dies of cervical cancer at 32

The programme was coordinated as well as organized by D.Dohu Robin, Director Environment & His team on behalf of state wetland authority. The programme was supported by officials of State Climate Change Cell (NMSHE), EIACP Centre, Arunachal Pradesh.

In His address D Dohu thanked all participants and said wetlands mitra badges will be given to all the participants. He emphasized adopting a sustainable lifestyle, including reducing single-use plastic and conserving water and energy, is essential. Let’s prioritize conservation efforts to safeguard resources like wetlands, ensuring their continued vitality for future generations and preventing downstream effects like floods.