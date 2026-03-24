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Arunachal: World Water Day Marked with Plantation in Likabali

A plantation drive in Likabali marked World Water Day 2026, focusing on water conservation and sustainable management of natural resources.

Last Updated: 24/03/2026
1 minute read
Arunachal: World Water Day Marked with Plantation in Likabali

LIKABALI-   World Water Day 2026 was observed in Likabali with a plantation drive aimed at promoting water conservation and sustainable resource management in Lower Siang district.

The programme was organised by the Public Health Engineering and Water Supply (PHE & WS) Division, Likabali, in collaboration with the district administration and the Department of Forest. The initiative was led by Er. Binga Gara, Executive Engineer of the PHED Likabali Division.

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Despite inclement weather conditions, around 50 participants from various departments took part in the drive. Approximately 400 tree saplings were planted in the catchment area of the Gogi water source, which serves as a key water supply for residents of Likabali township.

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Officials stated that the plantation drive was intended to strengthen the protection of water sources while also contributing to groundwater recharge and ecological balance. Such initiatives are considered important in maintaining the sustainability of natural water systems, particularly in hilly regions where catchment preservation plays a critical role.

The event also aimed to reinforce the broader message of World Water Day, which emphasises the need for collective responsibility in managing and conserving water resources.

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Authorities acknowledged the participation and commitment of all involved, noting that the programme demonstrated coordinated efforts across departments to address environmental challenges and promote sustainable practices at the local level.

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Last Updated: 24/03/2026
1 minute read
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