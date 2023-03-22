Arunachal: World Water Day celebrated with poster making competition

ITANAGAR- A poster-making competition for students in classes 6-12 was held here at the science center innovation hub on Wednesday to commemorate World Water Day.

The competition was organized by the Arunachal Pradesh Science Centre, IG Park Itanagar, and NGOs Abralow Memorial Multipurpose Society and Youth Mission for Clean River.

Education Assistant Gopi Yangda stressed the significance of water in his address by stating that it is “considered to be one of the vital components of everyone’s life. In our homes, cuisine, culture, health, education, economy, and natural environment, water has vast and multifaceted worth. Unfortunately, billions of people are denied the water they need to survive as a result of pollution and careless usage.

International Water Day is therefore observed on March 22 every year to recognize the significance of water in our lives. The day increases public awareness of the value of freshwater, he added.

Supplementing this, Mission Clean Yagamso Assistant Coordinator Keyom Doni said ‘awareness campaign should be started which should not only focus on water-related problems but also propagate ways to save water.’

He advised the participating students to not only focus on competing in the event but inculcate ways to conserve water in their daily lives.

Earlier, Education Assistant Mui Susi welcomed the attendees and gave a brief description of the World Water Day celebration’s topic. She added that UN-Water designates a unique subject for World Water Day each year.

“Accelerating the transformation to solve the water and sanitation crisis,” she said, was the topic for this year.

Altogether, 13 students from eight different schools from the capital complex region competed in the contest across nine distinct sub-topics.

The poster-making competition was evaluated by Laurel Class Managing Director, YMCR member Toko Rika and APSC Education Officer Gem Peri.

Nyelam Tassam a second-year diploma student of Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic College Itanagar bagged the first while Balo Flago, a class 8 student of Good Sheperd Public School Naharlagun and Takhe Donyi of Green Mount School Itanagar tied for the second prize.

All competitors received participation certificates, while the winners received prizes and certificates.