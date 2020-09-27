Arunachal: World Tourism Day celebrated at Lhagyala Gompa & Taklung Dzong

ADVERTISEMENT

Bomdila: On the occasion of World Tourism Day, a cleanliness drive was organised at Lhagyala Gompa followed by sensitisation of Covid-19 pandemic at Taklung Dzong in Kalaktang circle Arunachal Pradesh on 27th Sept. The day long program also marked the distribution of 10 garbage disposal bins for community use and 400 face masks to the villagers of Morshing, Domkho and Sanglem.

Chief Guest of the function Additional Deputy Commissioner Techu Aran thanked the NGO -Arunachal Himalayan Tourism Development Society for selecting the two remote but historically important sites for world tourism day celebration. He assured to develop and improve the two sites as tourist attractions to his best capacity.

Convenor Tsering Wange while briefing the gathering about the importance of World Tourism Day stated that tourism industry contributes 9.4% of GDP and 8.16% of total employment in the country. He informed that this year the theme is ‘Tourism and Rural Development’ which encourages the celebration of the unique role played by tourism in job creation in small towns and rural areas. He also conveyed the message of best wishes received from the Deputy Commissioner Karma Leki, SS Devbarman Regional Director (NE) Ministry of Tourism Govt of India and Brig J Rajpurohit

DTO (Tourism) Ms T W Thongdok appreciated the local management of Lhagyala Gompa and Taklung Dzong for keeping their areas neat & clean. She said that both domestic and foreign tourists would flock to these two beautiful sites if sufficient information is made available through World Wide Web.

Dr Kiran Deru Medical Officer from Shergaon spoke at length about Covid-19 pandemic and how to keep oneself away from the dreaded disease. He also distributed posters to sensitise and create awareness among the general public.

World Tourism Day celebration was organised by Arunachal Himalayan Tourism Development Society (AHTDS) and supported by Indiatourism Guwahati and Department of Tourism Government of Arunachal Pradesh.