Arunachal

Arunachal: World Photography Day Celebrated with Heritage Photo Walk at Ziro

The event, which started from Hong Dree Ground, witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, amateur shutterbugs, and professional photographers.

Last Updated: 19/08/2025
1 minute read
Arunachal: World Photography Day Celebrated with Heritage Photo Walk at Ziro

ZIRO-  The Lower Subansiri Photography Club (LSPC) in collaboration with Saint Claret College, Ziro (SCCZ) marked World Photography Day with a Heritage Photo Walk themed “Heritage Walk” today at Ziro.

The event, which started from Hong Dree Ground, witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, amateur shutterbugs, and professional photographers.

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel

The walk route covered Heritage Taker Lapang (Hibu) and the picturesque bamboo grove at Hong Village, offering participants an opportunity to capture the rich cultural heritage, traditions, and scenic beauty of the Ziro Valley through their lenses.

Arunachal: World Photography Day Celebrated with Heritage Photo Walk at Ziro

Adding cultural charm to the event, Miss Apatani CCDFC Kago Pyanki and 8th Miss Apatani Michi Sumpi—who is also representing Lower Subansiri district in the upcoming Kingfisher Miss Arunachal 2025—joined as models. Their presence provided photographers a unique chance to highlight traditional Apatani attire and aesthetics through portrait photography.

Participants came well-prepared with cameras, lenses, and a passion for storytelling. The guided heritage walk not only offered opportunities for creative learning and interaction but also served as a platform to promote awareness of Ziro’s cultural significance.

Arunachal: World Photography Day Celebrated with Heritage Photo Walk at Ziro

Speaking at the occasion, President of LSPC, Hage Duyu, expressed delight at the overwhelming response:

“Photography is not just an art, but also a tool for preserving and promoting our heritage. I encourage everyone to continue documenting Ziro’s beauty and culture for future generations,” he said.

Alongside students and faculty of SCCZ and members of LSPC, the event also saw participation from ‘Itanagar 0 KM’ fame filmmaker Tai Gungte and DIPRO in-charge Ziro Tai Arun as special guests, further encouraging the participants.

The Heritage Photo Walk successfully combined creativity, culture, and community spirit, leaving participants inspired to continue capturing the unique essence of Ziro Valley.

Tags
Last Updated: 19/08/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: SIFF Challenges Household Consents for 11,000 MW Mega Dam Project

Arunachal: SIFF Challenges Household Consents for 11,000 MW Mega Dam Project

Arunachal: Former AAPSU President Takam Tatung Passes Away After Prolonged Illness

Arunachal: Former AAPSU President Takam Tatung Passes Away After Prolonged Illness

Arunachal: Indian Army Inaugurates Arogyam Health & Wellness Centre at Thingbu under Operation Sadbhavana

Arunachal: Indian Army Inaugurates Arogyam Health & Wellness Centre at Thingbu under Operation Sadbhavana

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Leads 79th Independence Day Celebrations in Chongkham

Arunachal: Chowna Mein Leads 79th Independence Day Celebrations in Chongkham

Arunachal: ISRO Space Laboratory Inaugurated in Mechukha to Inspire Future Scientists

Arunachal: ISRO Space Laboratory Inaugurated in Mechukha to Inspire Future Scientists

Arunachal: Over 1,000 Books Donated in East Siang’s Independence Day Book Drive to Promote Reading Culture

Arunachal: Over 1,000 Books Donated in East Siang’s Independence Day Book Drive to Promote Reading Culture

Independence Day celebrated with patriotic fervour, gaiety across Arunachal Pradesh

Independence Day celebrated with patriotic fervour, gaiety across Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: Ojing Tasing Chairs Key Consultative Meeting on Rs 1,063 Cr Medical College Project at Pasighat’s BPGH

Arunachal: Ojing Tasing Chairs Key Consultative Meeting on Rs 1,063 Cr Medical College Project at Pasighat’s BPGH

Arunachal: Tawang Marks Partition Horrors Remembrance Day with Photo Exhibitions and Tributes to Freedom’s Sacrifices

Arunachal: Tawang Marks Partition Horrors Remembrance Day with Photo Exhibitions and Tributes to Freedom’s Sacrifices

Arunachal: Namsai Observes Partition Horrors Remembrance Day; Veterans Seva Kendra Inaugurated

Arunachal: Namsai Observes Partition Horrors Remembrance Day; Veterans Seva Kendra Inaugurated

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button