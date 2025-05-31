Arunachal: World No Tobacco Day 2025 observed in Tawang

TAWANG- World No Tobacco Day (WNTD) 2025 was marked with spirited participation and widespread awareness campaigns across the Tawang district today. With the theme “Unmasking the Appeal: Exposing Industry Tactics on Tobacco and Nicotine Products,” the observance aimed to counter deceptive marketing by the tobacco industry and encourage a tobacco-free lifestyle, especially among youth.

The district-level event was held at Khandro Drowa Zangmo District Hospital, Tawang, organized by the District Health Society and District Tobacco Control Cell (DTCC) under the National Tobacco Control Programme (NTCP).

The event was graced by MLA Namgey Tsering as Chief Guest, alongside dignitaries including DDSE Tawang Hridar Phuntso, Medical Superintendent Dr. Tenzin Kunga, MMT Tawang Unit President Pema Chowang, senior doctors, teachers, and health officials.

In a major initiative, the MLA administered a “No Tobacco Pledge” and felicitated 62 educational institutions for being declared Tobacco-Free Zones. Applauding the role of the DTCC team led by Dr. Sangey Thinlay, the MLA emphasized the need to curb tobacco use before it becomes habitual, especially among students. He called for active involvement from PRI members, religious figures, and community leaders in spreading awareness on the dangers of tobacco, alcohol, and substance abuse.

“Tobacco is not just a personal vice—it is a public health crisis,” said MLA Tsering, highlighting its links to lung cancer, respiratory illnesses, and societal breakdown.

Dr. Sangey Thinlay, in his address, revealed a significant drop in tobacco consumption in the district, citing a decline in annual sales from ₹12 crore to ₹6 crore. He also presented the health impacts of tobacco, enforcement measures under the COTPA Act, and future action plans.

Further contributions came from DDSE Hridar Phuntso and DTCC psychologist Lobsang Yuten, who stressed the critical role of mental health education in long-term prevention.

MLA Tsering later visited ICU, trauma wards, and in-patient departments at the hospital, distributing fruits to patients and appreciating healthcare workers’ dedication.

Elsewhere in the district, CHC Jang observed WNTD under Dr. Kevi Meru, with enthusiastic participation from shopkeepers and local stakeholders. Dr. Tenzin Lhamu conducted an interactive session detailing the ill effects of tobacco and relevant legal provisions under the COTPA Act, culminating with the No Tobacco Pledge.

The widespread observance of WNTD 2025 in Tawang underscores the district’s strong and united stand against tobacco consumption and its dedication to building a healthier, addiction-free future.