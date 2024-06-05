Arunachal: World Environment Day Celebrated at ZIRO

ZIRO- The Society for Multi-Dimensional, Innovative, Lead for Education and Environment (SMILE), Ziro in collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. and Ziro-based NGO’s launched a massive plantation drive around the famed Ziro Festival of Music ground at Biiri village here today.

Commemorating the 52nd World Environment Day, 100 participants from SMILE Ziro, Indira Gandhi Technological and Medical Sciences University (IGTAMSU), Apatani Women Association Ziro, Miha Pelo, Mudang Tage Youth Association and Biiri Welfare Society planted 500 thuja tree saplings at the Biiri road leading to ZFM ground and the Vivekananda School at Dobi.

Speaking on the occasion, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Vivek H.P lauded the efforts of the NGO’s in preserving nature and promoting sustainable development at the valley. The DC said ‘both environment and development cannot be anti to each other but should go hand in hand. That is why sustainable development is the mantra for Ziro valley which is reckoned as one of the most beautiful places in Arunachal Pradesh with immense natural beauty all around’.

While saying that the environmental beauty of Ziro Plateau with its unique paddy-cum-pisiculture, irrigation system and social forestry is ‘ingrained’, the DC said the ingenuity of the forefathers of Apatani people need to be maintained and passed on to the younger generations. The DC also informed that the movement of ‘Plastic Free Ziro’ will also be soon taken up vigorously.

Nani Opo, National Vice-President BJP ST Morcha, Puna Hinda, Managing Director of Puna Hinda Constructions, Sidarth Shanker, Vice-Chancellor IGTAMSU and Shailendra Singh, Commandant ITPB Ziro also participated at the plantation drive.

The Hapoli Forest Division under Divisional Forest Officer Nani Sha also celebrated the World Environment Day at Siikhe Lake in collaboration with PRI and BMC members of Lempya, Tajang and Reru Zilla segments, Siikhe Lake Multipurpose Cooperative Society and Arunachal Birding Club.

Meanwhile, members of SMILE Ziro led by General Secretary Mudang Tacho, DGM (Ops) IOC Ltd. Doimukh and participants from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. and Doimukh PS led by OC Phasang Simi also planted 500 saplings of red sandal and varieties of fruit bearing trees at IOC campus Doimukh. Further, the General Secretary of SMILE Ziro also committed to provide 1000 nos. of seed balls to Ziro and Doimukh as part of ‘Green Initiative’ by IOC ltd.