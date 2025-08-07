Arunachal: World Breastfeeding Week 2025 Observed Across Ziro with Community-Centric Outreach

ZIRO- The World Breastfeeding Week 2025, celebrated globally from August 1 to 7, was actively observed across six sectors of the Ziro-I ICDS Project in Lower Subansiri District — including Hong, Hari, Kalung-Reru, Tajang, Hija, and Diibo — with the theme: “Prioritise Breastfeeding: Create Sustainable Support Systems.”

Throughout the week, awareness programs and interactive sessions were conducted to educate lactating mothers on the importance of exclusive breastfeeding, infant nutrition, and maternal health.

Health workers and Anganwadi staff led sessions on best practices for breastfeeding, infant hygiene, and early childhood care.

In an inclusive and culturally rooted initiative, Gaon Buris (traditional village elders) were invited as chief guests at each sectoral event — a symbolic gesture to integrate traditional leadership with modern health education, fostering greater acceptance at the grassroots level.

The concluding function was held on August 7 at the Pare-Ami Anganwadi Centre, where Mrs Takhe Rinyo Bullo, CDPO, Ziro-I ICDS Project, praised the dedicated efforts of sector supervisors, Anganwadi workers, and support staff.

She emphasized the importance of sustained local engagement in maternal and child health initiatives. Nutritious food kits were also distributed to lactating mothers during the event.

The celebration successfully created awareness, encouraged dialogue, and empowered mothers in rural communities to prioritize breastfeeding, in line with the government’s commitment to early childhood development and maternal wellness.