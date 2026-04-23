Arunachal: World Book Day Celebrated in Pasighat

PASIGHAT- World Book and Copyright Day was observed in Pasighat on April 23 with a series of literary activities organised by the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society in collaboration with Daying Ering College of Teacher Education.

The event, held at the DECTE Seminar Hall, witnessed participation from 84 attendees, including students, faculty members, and members of APLS and DIET.

Smti Yago, Assistant Professor in the English Department, delivered the welcome address, highlighting the significance of World Book and Copyright Day in promoting reading habits and safeguarding the rights of authors and publishers.

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In her keynote address, Ponung Ering Angu emphasised the importance of books as instruments of knowledge, creativity, and cultural exchange. She noted that the day commemorates literary figures such as William Shakespeare and Miguel de Cervantes, whose works continue to influence generations.

She further stressed the role of multilingualism in promoting literacy and called for equitable access to reading materials. The importance of copyright was also underlined as a framework that protects the creative rights of writers and publishers.

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The programme featured competitions including poetry recitation, declamation, and talks on books and literary characters, with students actively participating. Winners were awarded prizes and certificates by the organisers.

Faculty members and APLS members also participated in a multilingual poetry recital, reflecting the diversity of languages and literary traditions in the region.

Smti Manjulata, an Executive Member of APLS and judge for the competitions, encouraged students to engage actively in literary activities to enhance their creative potential.

The event was anchored by Zeblun Messar, who also spoke on the importance of literary engagement. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks by Otul Jerang, acknowledging the support of participants and organisers.

The celebration highlighted the continued relevance of books and literature in fostering knowledge, cultural exchange, and creative expression among young learners.