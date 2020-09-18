Arunachal:  World bamboo day celebrated

ADVERTISEMENT

Khemir: Arunachal Pradesh Bamboo Resources and development Agency organised “World Bamboo Day” today at under construction of bamboo Technology park, campus, Gungu, Khemir under Papum Pare district.

Addressing the gathering, RK Singh, PCCF and Principal secretary Environment and Forestry said that ” In India, Arunachal Pradesh is number one in bamboo growing and maximum verities of bamboo are found in State. Bamboo sector can play important role in economic growths of the state, stated RK Singh, PCCF and Principal secretary Environment and Forestry”.

Speaking about the under construction Bamboo Technology Park , singh said that from this park people will get benefits.

Attending as guest of honor Dr. S khanan , CCF and Director of SFRI , said that more than 80 percents verities of bamboo are found in Arunachal Pradesh. The department is also working to enhance the verities of bamboo in state and for that many place of state has establish bamboo nursery. He also requested people to plant Bamboo which can help in reducing the global warming.