Arunachal: Workshop on Tawra Mishmi Language and Culture Concludes at RIWATCH

ROING– A two-day workshop on the Documentation of Tawra (Taraon) Mishmi Language and Culture concluded successfully at the RIWATCH campus in Roing, Arunachal Pradesh.

Organised by the RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages (RCML) under the Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions Cultures and Heritage (RIWATCH), the event was held on June 16–17, 2025.

The workshop focused on preserving the Tawra Mishmi language, an endangered linguistic heritage of Arunachal, through structured documentation and audiovisual recording.

Activities included the compilation of extensive wordlists and sentence structures, phonological analysis, and digital archiving for future research and revitalization efforts.

Prominent Tawra Mishmi community members and language resource persons—including Thagnem Tayang, Jabralum Chaitom, Bebonso Kawra, Gatemso Talyu, Badamso Tayang, and Paringlum Tindya—actively contributed their linguistic knowledge during the sessions.

Dr. M.S. Awan, Head of RCML, expressed deep appreciation to all contributors, reaffirming RIWATCH’s commitment to safeguarding Arunachal’s rich linguistic and cultural diversity.

Delivering the inaugural address, Dr. Rotnojoy Reang, Research Officer at RCM, emphasized the critical role of community participation in documentation efforts. “When communities take initiative, it becomes much easier for institutions like ours to document and preserve their language and culture,” he remarked.

The initiative marks a vital step toward the long-term preservation of the Tawra Mishmi language, one of the lesser-known but culturally rich linguistic traditions of Northeast India.