Arunachal: Workshop on Audio-visual Recordings and Documentation held at APU

PASIGHAT- The Department of Tribal Studies at Arunachal Pradesh University organized a two-day workshop on March 8-9, 2024, aimed at providing training to its students in audio and visual recording techniques in preparation for their upcoming fieldwork. Dr. Kombong Darang, a Research Officer (Documentation) from the RIWATCH Centre for Mother Languages (RCML), was the resource person for this workshop.

The Vice-Chancellor of Arunachal Pradesh University, Prof. Tomo Riba, and Registrar Narmi Darang encouraged students to seize the opportunity to learn from the expert on devices and gadgets.

Prof. Riba underscored the significance of knowing the various features of gadgets and devices in the contemporary world, which play a pivotal role in both personal and professional spheres.

Dr. Tarh Ramya, Head of the Department, outlined the workshop’s objective before its commencement, emphasizing its focus on equipping students with the necessary skills to maximize their fieldwork experience.

The workshop comprised three sessions, with the first session focusing on imparting theoretical and conceptual knowledge about various gadgets such as cameras, recorders, speakers, headphones, and other essential tools required for recording audio and visual data in the field.

This session also included valuable insights into utilizing cellphones effectively for audio and video recording, explaining concepts like pixels and highlighting the features available on cellphones for recording audio.

Dr. Darang also shared his experiences and first-hand knowledge about using these gadgets and devices in different settings. The session also focused on transcription, translation and archiving of the data collected from the field.

The subsequent sessions were dedicated to hands-on training, allowing students to practice using the gadgets and devices to apply the theoretical knowledge they had acquired to practical scenarios.