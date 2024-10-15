Arunachal: workshop for Gaon Buras, Gaon Buris held at Yachuli

ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

The Keyi Panyor district has a total of 198 GBs, out of which 86 attended the session.

YACHULI-   A one-day training-cum-interactive workshop session for Gaon Buras and Gaon Buris of Keyi Panyor District was held at Yachuli by District Administration today.

The Keyi Panyor district has a total of 198 GBs, out of which 86 attended the session, including PI Yachuli Nich Yong and PI Paramputu Khoda Raju.

The training session was conducted by officials, reiterating the roles, responsibilities, powers, and duties of GBs in their jurisdiction, guided by the Assam Frontier (Administration of Justice) Regulation 1945 and AP Civil Courts (Amendment) Act 2022.

A brief awareness address on the importance and conservation of wildlife and nature was also emphasized.

Also Read- 14 of 25 Arunachal Pradesh districts set for malaria-free certification

DC Keyi Panyor highlighted the importance of GBs in maintaining law and order at the village level, especially in a tribal society.

Additionally, she drew attention to the fact that Keyi Panyor is a new district which does not have properly demarcated boundaries yet, for which the role of GBs will be paramount in the finalization stage.

Also Read- RBI Fines Arunachal Pradesh Gramin Bank Rs 14 Lakh for non-compliance

The DC also urged the GBs to help administration in implementing its various government schemes at the grass-root level, provide authentic facts and data when called upon and the significance of confirming the veracity of applicants before validating certificates specially STCs at the village level and to always maintain the sanctity of their red coats.

CO Yachuli Taba Milka, CO Deed Sylvia Koyu, and officials from Forest and Police Departments were also present on this occasion.

