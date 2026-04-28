Arunachal: Workers Welfare Board Holds Awareness Camp in Tawang

TAWANG- An awareness camp-cum-welfare kit distribution programme for workers was organised in Tawang on April 27, aimed at promoting labour welfare schemes and encouraging greater participation among construction workers.

The event, held at Zomkhang Hall, was conducted by the Arunachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (APB&OCWWB) and brought together officials, labour representatives, and local stakeholders.

Zilla Parishad Member Sonam Nordzin attended the programme as the chief guest. Other attendees included Registering Officer Phurpa Tsering, Labour Union President Pema Wangdi, and Mandal President Leki Phuntso, along with members of the labour union.

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Addressing the gathering, officials highlighted various welfare initiatives offered by the state government for registered workers, including financial assistance and social security benefits. Emphasis was placed on the need for eligible workers to enrol with the Welfare Board to access these schemes.

Speakers also stressed the importance of awareness and active participation in ensuring that benefits reach intended beneficiaries. The role of labourers in infrastructure development and broader economic growth was acknowledged during the programme.

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In her address, Nordzin underscored the contribution of workers to nation-building and called for dedicated service from officials and union members. She also acknowledged the efforts of the state leadership in strengthening welfare mechanisms for labourers.

Representatives of labour organisations echoed similar concerns, highlighting the need for collective responsibility in promoting worker welfare and inclusive development.

The programme concluded with the distribution of welfare kits to registered labourers, marking a step towards extending support and improving outreach among the workforce in the region.