Arunachal: work starts for conversion of MLA apartment into dedicated Covid-19 hospital- Alo Libang

Naharlagun- “The concern raised by people living near the MLA apartment, Itanagar has been resolved and work has started to convert MLA apartment into dedicated Covid 19 hospital’ informed Alo Libang, Health Minister, Arunachal Pradesh.

Talking to the press here he said the department is working hard to make use of the lockdown period to get the hospital ready.

Libang also said that testing labs are being boost up in the state. “The testing through Truenet machines has started in several districts. Another RTPCR lab will be set up at Pasighat. The antigen test kits are also being sent to the districts,” the minister said.

He also said there are enough medicines for the Covid 19 and added that more are being procured.

The health minister stated that random testing in the capital is being started. “There are 20 wards under Itanagar Municipal Corporation and accordingly 20 teams have been formed. Some new staffs have undergone training and will start work in a day or two,” Libang said.

The minister also appreciated the frontline workers of the health department. “The frontline workers are silently working without any publicity. Unnecessary criticism will not deter their spirit. The sacrifice of heath workers is appreciated by the people of state,” he said.

Earlier the Health Minister visited Mini secretariat and interacted with the new staffs undergoing training for Covid management and antigen testing. Later he interacted with senior officer of state task force on Covid management here at Control Room of DHS.